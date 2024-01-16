★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool fans love latest look at “clean” 2024/25 away kit after viral video surfaces

Fans have been given an even closer look at the leaked design for next season’s away kit, and this one appears to have gone down well!

It may still be January, but kit leaks are never in short supply in the modern-day and fans are usually provided with sneak peeks well in advance of release.

The home shirt for 2024/25 was seen in a video that went viral only last week, and the black away strip has now got the same treatment.

Supporters were divided over the design of the home kit, but the latest offering has been unanimously welcomed online.

Earlier this month we were treated to reliable leaks of the shirt the Reds will wear on the road next season, with Footy Headlines providing us with numerous images of what to expect.

Now a video circulating on Twitter has brought the kit to life even more, showcasing what the design will look like up close.

READ: Liverpool away kit design for 2024/25 leaked – similar to title-winning season

Liverpool look set to wear an almost completely black shirt with a hint of turquoise on the end of the sleeves, a design which provides something of a flashback to the title-winning offering of 2019/20.

If if brings anything like the success we managed during that campaign, that would certainly suit us!

The logos will be off-white and the full package is likely to sell well in the shops, that’s if the initial reaction on the internet is anything to go by.

Here’s a look at the thoughts of fans having been given their closest glimpse of the new shirt yet:

Liverpool’s next away kit is expected to be released in July.

