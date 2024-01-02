We may only be just beyond the halfway stage of the current Premier League season, but we now have a very clear idea of what the Reds will wear on the road in 2024/25.

Only days after the first genuine photos of Liverpool’s new Nike home kit for the 2024/25 campaign were leaked, we now have the first look at the design for next season’s away kit.

The away kit combines a “dark anthracite base (almost black) with light turquoise and lighter anthracite applications,” as per the reliable Footy Headlines.

The logos, meanwhile, will be an off-white. The latest update has shown fans what they can expect from the design, thanks to graphic designer @lfcdzn11.

The design (below) is not too dissimilar to Liverpool’s third kit from the title-winning season in 2019/20, when New Balance delivered a “phantom black” look, though this one appears more simplistic.

? | Liverpool 2024/25 Away Kit. ?? Exclusive leak in collaboration with @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/BUZ7gdhJWA — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) January 2, 2024

But if it brings the same success, you won’t find us complaining!

The light turquoise sleeve cuffs provide the pop of colour on an otherwise dark offering, which will be complemented by a white third kit and a pinstriped home strip next season.

Black kits always prove popular, and the expectation is this one will follow suit, though we still have some time left before it is officially unveiled and released!

Unlike the tradition of wearing next season’s home kit in the final game of the season at Anfield – which is the Premier League finale against Wolves this season – the first proper look for this strip will likely be in pre-season.

For now, we will await any further updates and leaks on the three editions for 2024/25. So, on first glimpse, what do you make of the anticipated design for the away kit?