KAA Gent's new player Anderson Arroyo Cordoba pictured in action during a training session of Belgian soccer team KAA Gent, during the 2018-2019 Jupiler Pro League season, Friday 07 September 2018, in Gent. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS
Liverpool have quietly recalled another loanee as defender joins new club

Liverpool have recalled their seventh loan player of the January transfer window, though defender Anderson Arroyo has immediately joined another club.

When Jurgen Klopp departs Anfield at the end of the season, Arroyo can be considered one of the strangest signings of his reign.

In fact, during a press conference This Is Anfield attended during the pre-season tour of the US in 2019, his response to a question on the Colombian defender suggested the manager was unsure who he was.

Similar to Taiwo Awoniyi and Allan Rodrigues, Arroyo has spent the entirety of his six years with Liverpool away on loan, unable to gain a work permit.

The summer saw him join his seventh different club, LaLiga 2 side FC Andorra, but after just 11 appearances his terms were cut short.

Arroyo, 24, made the immediate switch to another Spanish second-tier outfit, agreeing terms with CF Burgos, who sit nine places above FC Andorra in the table.

While FC Andorra are caught in a relegation battle, placed 21st out of 22 teams, Burgos are 12th and only four points off the promotion playoff places.

The club, based in the community of Castile and Leon, noted Arroyo’s versatility as a key aspect of their decision to sign him for the remainder of the campaign.

Though he emerged as an exciting full-back before his move from Fortaleza CEIF to Liverpool in 2018, he has played much of his football in Spain over the past three-and-a-half seasons so far at centre-back.

Stints with third-tier side Salamanca CF saw him used as a right-back, while he has split his time across the defence for CD Mirandes, Alaves and FC Andorra since.

Based in Spain since 2020, it would be no surprise if Arroyo eventually completes a permanent transfer to a side in LaLiga or LaLiga 2.

There is little chance he returns to take a place in the first team at Liverpool, and it is doubtful that he would even qualify for a work permit.

