Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth – 2 changes & Klopp to stick with Elliott?

With an in-form Bournemouth team waiting, Jurgen Klopp must decide to stick with Harvey Elliott on the wing at the Vitality Stadium.

During the 11-day winter break, that saw Liverpool players jet around the world for some brief rest, Man City pulled to within two points of the Reds.

With Pep Guardiola’s side taking their break this weekend, though, Sunday’s match presents a chance to regain some breathing room over the current champions.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up as they face Bournemouth on the south coast.

 

Team news

Here’s what Klopp revealed in his press conference:

 

Liverpool’s XI vs. Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With few midfield options to choose from, two of Klopp’s midfielders practically pick themselves for this one – Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

The spot on the right side is where the questions lie, with Ryan Gravenberch and Elliott the two main contenders for the position.

In this scenario, we’re predicting Klopp will stick to his guns and play the same midfield that started against Fulham before the winter break.

Here is how Liverpool could line up:

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Alternatively, there is a train of thought that suggests Klopp will try to replicate how the team played once Darwin Nunez came on against Fulham.

That would see one of Liverpool’s four available attackers play on the right wing instead of Elliott. Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz helped fill that space in the second half of the last match.

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Liverpool have the stronger team on paper, but once you scratch below the starting XI, the bench will be full of youngsters.

They could step up, we’ve seen that happen this season, but the pressure will be on the senior players remaining to wrap the match up without the need for late drama.

