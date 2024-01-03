★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Owen Beck during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool set for strong rotated side vs. Arsenal – full debut likely for recalled left-back

Owen Beck is in contention to come straight into the Liverpool starting XI following his recall from a successful loan stint at Dundee.

With Jurgen Klopp keen to protect his only current senior left-back option, Joe Gomez, 21-year-old Beck could feature when the Reds travel to Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

And he is likely to be one of a number of changes the manager makes as he accounts for the physical toll of a gruelling festive period.

With Caoimhin Kelleher expected to keep his place in the League Cup in midweek, Alisson should come in between the sticks at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of him, it may well be all change at full-back, with Beck joined by fellow academy graduate Conor Bradley in starting in order to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a much-needed rest.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At centre-back, Jarell Quansah feels an obvious pick, the benefits of Ibrahima Konate seeing his minutes managed over Christmas can be reaped here with a start.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister desperately needs minutes to get back up to speed, while Ryan Gravenberch should replace Dominik Szoboszlai, as he did against Newcastle.

Curtis Jones was also rotated over the festive period and so should not be too fatigued to do at least an hour here with midfield options thin on the ground.

Up top, if Diogo Jota is a nailed on starter against Fulham then Luis Diaz seems a sensible pick on the left, and the same goes for Cody Gakpo coming in at centre-forward to set Darwin Nunez up to feature in midweek.

And that leaves Harvey Elliott to take on right-wing duties in the absence of his idol Mohamed Salah, in a potential audition for Wednesday’s game.

Liverpool have three days to prepare after the FA Cup fixture for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Fulham, whereas Arsenal will not play again until January 20.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Beck; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024