Owen Beck is in contention to come straight into the Liverpool starting XI following his recall from a successful loan stint at Dundee.

With Jurgen Klopp keen to protect his only current senior left-back option, Joe Gomez, 21-year-old Beck could feature when the Reds travel to Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

And he is likely to be one of a number of changes the manager makes as he accounts for the physical toll of a gruelling festive period.

With Caoimhin Kelleher expected to keep his place in the League Cup in midweek, Alisson should come in between the sticks at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of him, it may well be all change at full-back, with Beck joined by fellow academy graduate Conor Bradley in starting in order to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a much-needed rest.

At centre-back, Jarell Quansah feels an obvious pick, the benefits of Ibrahima Konate seeing his minutes managed over Christmas can be reaped here with a start.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister desperately needs minutes to get back up to speed, while Ryan Gravenberch should replace Dominik Szoboszlai, as he did against Newcastle.

Curtis Jones was also rotated over the festive period and so should not be too fatigued to do at least an hour here with midfield options thin on the ground.

Up top, if Diogo Jota is a nailed on starter against Fulham then Luis Diaz seems a sensible pick on the left, and the same goes for Cody Gakpo coming in at centre-forward to set Darwin Nunez up to feature in midweek.

And that leaves Harvey Elliott to take on right-wing duties in the absence of his idol Mohamed Salah, in a potential audition for Wednesday’s game.

Liverpool have three days to prepare after the FA Cup fixture for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Fulham, whereas Arsenal will not play again until January 20.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Beck; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.