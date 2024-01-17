Liverpool trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate donned their aprons in a competition for the best doughnut and bagel at local cafe, The Bagelry in Liverpool.

You may remember the surprising appearance of the players in December at the local shop, which was to show support for local small businesses in a new campaign with VistaPrint.

The new video features the players giving out free doughnuts to passers-by, and competing to see which of their tasty delicacies will prove most popular with city residents.

Liverpool FC’s partnership with VistaPrint aims to promote local small businesses through work experience and ‘Small Business of The Match’, which gives UK small business owners visibility via pitch-side advertising during home games along with an unforgettable Anfield experience on match day.

As part of the most recent campaign, VistaPrint has donated £3,000 to help The Bagelry raise funds for new kitchen equipment.

In the video, the three Reds’ players speak about their culinary skills. “Last year, I was alone in Germany and I cooked for myself”, says Gravenberch.

The players’ competitive spirit is unleashed when the competition begins. “If it looks nice, they are going to buy it”, says Szoboszlai. “I made it with my heart”, Konate adds.

In the final judgement, Konate wins the top prize for the best-looking treat, with his receiving the highest praise from fans after energetic sales pitching from all three players.

‘The Konate’ is a vegan steak bagel with french fries and a Cafe de Paris butter!

Speaking about the appearance and the affect its had on The Bagelry, co-owner Sam Stonehouse said: “People’s response to the initiative has been amazing since the players visited the shop. It was such a fun and positive experience which people are still talking about.

“Thanks to this, we have noticed a huge increase in social media mentions and we have seen a spike in customers visiting the store who have never been before.

“For those who want to taste it, ‘The Konate’ winning bagel will be featured throughout the month of February at our shop. Thanks again Vistaprint and Liverpool FC!”