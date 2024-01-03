Mo Salah has again been snubbed by fellow footballers for a spot in the FIFPRO World XI, meaning he has still never featured in the team.

You would have thought five major honours, 204 goals and 82 assists would have merited a spot as one of the world’s best 11 players in at least one of the last few years – apparently not.

The honour of being in the World XI is voted for each year by players from across the world, but Salah is again set to miss out on this year’s FIFPRO team.

However, Virgil van Dijk is involved, shortlisted alongside Ruben Dias, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, John Stones and Kyle Walker for the four defensive spots.

Despite Salah being the only player with more than 15 goals and 15 assists in Europe’s big five leagues, in 2023, the Egyptian hasn’t even been included on the shortlist.

Somewhat bafflingly, that attacking options feature Cristiano Ronaldo, who played in the Saudi Pro League all year, and Karim Benzema, who went out there in the summer.

“Nearly 22,000 men’s football players have voted for their team of the year,” say FIFPRO – the organisation is a worldwide union for professional footballers.

In previous years, Salah has been beaten into the XI by the likes of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, which is understandable, but for him to never make it in proves how underrated he can be.

In 2023, for example, he became the first player to reach 15 Premier League goals and assists in a calendar year, since Thierry Henry in 2003.

Salah has been top of the Premier League for goal involvements in four of his six calendar years as a Liverpool player, too, proving his consistency.

Mo Salah ends 2023 with the most Premier League goal involvements (39 – 24 goals, 15 assists). He has been top or joint-top of the Premier League for this in 4 of his 6 full years as a Liverpool player (2018, 2020, 2021, 2023). #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 31, 2023

While this is hardly something to lose sleep over for Liverpool fans, there is increased attention surrounding individual accolades in the modern game.

Despite never being picked for the FIFPRO World XI, Salah has won the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year twice, PFA Player of the Year twice, Premier League Player of the Season, and the Premier League Golden Boot three times.

Don’t worry Mo, you’re loved at Liverpool!