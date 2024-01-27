Trent Alexander-Arnold was back in training to give himself the chance to play Norwich on Sunday, and Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas were also spotted.

On the day that Jurgen Klopp announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, we were due some good news – and team training at the AXA Training Centre did the trick.

There will now be a finite number of sessions left with Klopp as this team’s manager, as the unwanted countdown begins until his last.

Thankfully, the day brought some good news with Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai both in team training after missing the last three and four games respectively.

Trent and Robbo ? pic.twitter.com/1A7GLxRbN7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Klopp had said both had a “chance” of featuring against Norwich on Sunday, and they will have undoubtedly seen their odds increased after taking part in Friday’s session.

On Thursday, Klopp said of the pair: “[Wednesday] he (Szoboszlai) had a session, [Thursday] a day off and then [Friday] completely normal. That obviously means he is ready for minutes.

“For Trent, is it Norwich or the game after [against Chelsea]? We have to see.”

It would not be a surprise to see both come off the bench for some minutes before focusing their energy on the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday in the Premier League.

There was also a sighting of Thiago with his boots on and with the team. Klopp hopes he will be back “sooner rather than later” – though it must be said he was likely taking part in individual training.

Progress, which we will certainly take!

As we will for Kostas Tsimikas, who took part in bits of the session as he is “actually fit,” but he still needs to wait for the green light for full contact training.

Moreover, Andy Robertson was involved in Friday’s session following his return to the matchday squad at Fulham, after more than 100 days sidelined with a dislocated shoulder.

Nat Phillips, who is expected to go out on loan again, was present, as were a host of the club’s young players including Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni.

Liverpool squad in training on Friday

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas*

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Thiago*, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Gordon, Danns, Koumas

* Likely still individual or non-contact training