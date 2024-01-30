Jurgen Klopp has played down suggestions that his Liverpool departure could spark an exodus, telling supporters: “Don’t worry.”

After Sunday’s FA Cup win over Norwich, club captain Virgil van Dijk offered a non-committal response when asked if he will be part of any new era at Anfield.

And he is not the only key player whose future now looks uncertain, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold both also having just 18 months remaining on their contracts.

However, when it was put to Klopp that the core of his team might start to break up when he steps down this summer, he responded “No, no I don’t think so.

“It’s completely normal. When I said what I had to say, it was always clear that the outside world will not give you a second to process it, to think about it, the next thing is: ‘What are you doing?!’.

“A week ago, nobody knew about my decision and it was 18 months on the contract and nobody asked. So give us a break.

“If I’m here, we need to create a perspective on what’s happening next, that’s completely normal, nobody has to worry.

“This team, the majority of everything is exactly like it is, but if you want to find somebody who is not safe now, who has a contract until 2025, you will find it.

“I knew that it would happen because you can’t wait with these kinds of questions, Virgil didn’t go out and say, ‘by the way, what I want to say is…’.

“It’s always about the questions and we always need to answer these kinds of things. Write what you want, this club is stable, 100 percent, and everything will be fine, I’m 100 percent sure.

“The rest, we have to get through your questions and give some answers and that’s how it is. Our people, I would recommend to stay calm in this department.

“Very often the fans’ concerns are not as big as the media might think because you underestimate the IQ of our supporters, I think. They know that these kinds of things come up.

“It’s completely normal, there’s nothing to worry about at this moment in time.

“We are in this season and all these talks could be part of the possible distraction from this season, and that’s in all seasons the same, whether you know the manager for next season or not.

“The boys have to think about things, that’s a human right, it’s what you should do. Before you make a decision about whatever, you think.”

Klopp went on to reveal that he will play no role in contract talks with all three players as a result of his imminent departure.

But he has no doubt that they would like to extend their stay at a club where they are happy.

He continued: “There’s no need for me to have an impact, it’s completely normal.

“The club knew about my departure for a while and they could have used the time to tie the players down and then I say, ‘by the way, I’m not here anymore’.

“You cannot work like this, especially not with the relationship we have.

“There’s enough time to do everything; these players love to be here, don’t forget that, it’s not that they have one foot out.

“Do they want to know a little bit about the perspective? That’s there and it will happen behind the scenes.

“The only annoying part is you [journalists]! Because everything is fine, but because we are constantly answering questions it sounds like, ‘what’s going on there?’.

“But things, especially important things, need time.

“It’s all fine, don’t worry – you [journalists] can worry – just for you [fans] at home, don’t worry. It’s fine, the boys love this place, I know that for a fact.

“The rest, when will what happen, we will see.”