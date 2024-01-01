It’s a new year and Liverpool have the chance to start as they mean to go on, with Newcastle the first visitors of 2024. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

Happy New Year, Reds!

Liverpool finished last year strongly and now 19 cup finals are ahead of Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and it all starts with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle – who have won one of their last five league games.

After successive draws at Anfield, it’s time to get back to collecting three points at home, Into these.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Tuesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on NBC Sports and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.