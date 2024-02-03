Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup with a stunning second-half display, including two goals in the space of two minutes.

Liverpool U18s 3-0 Fulham U18s

FA Youth Cup 5th Round, AXA Training Centre

February 5, 2024

Goals: Koumas 56′, Morrison 57′, Danns 73′

After thumping Arsenal 7-1 to reach the fifth round, expectations were high for the young Reds at the AXA, with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson fielding a very strong side.

But despite the likes of Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Trent Kone-Doherty all starting, it was Fulham who dominated much of the first half.

Kornel Misciur was required to hold strong and make a number of sharp claims at the feet of attackers as the visitors exploited errors and crafted chances, the goalkeeper keeping things level.

Liverpool’s first real opening came after a beautiful trivela pass from Kieran Morrison, with Danns brought down on the edge of the box for a free-kick which the striker drilled low and just wide.

The speed and skill of Kone-Doherty was a key feature as the half wore on, but Bridge-Wilkinson’s front three struggled to connect with a number of sloppy final passes.

HT: Liverpool U18s 0-0 Fulham U18s

Things improved after the break, with a big chance falling to Nyoni soon after the restart, but the midfielder was thwarted when a pass to Koumas was perhaps the better option.

Liverpool came to life, though, through two pieces of magic from Morrison.

First, the 17-year-old provided a brilliant assist with a first-time cross after throw-in, with Koumas on hand to head it beyond goalkeeper Marco Underwood.

A minute later, Morrison netted his seventh goal of the season with a stunning drive from range, blasting into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

Then a remarkable goal from Danns, who fended off his marker to pick up Morrison’s header in the right channel, before blasting a powerful effort in from 25 yards.

Liverpool had chances to make it four as the tie trailed to a close, but the full-time whistle blew at 3-0 to send the young Reds through to a quarter-final against either Sheffield United or Leeds.

TIA Man of the Match: Kieran Morrison

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Davidson, Pitt, Pinnington, Nallo; Laffey, Morrison, Nyoni; Kone-Doherty, Koumas, Danns

Subs: Morana, Enahoro-Marcus, Giblin, Gyimah, Pennington, Kelly, Figueroa

Next match: Blackburn U18s (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, February 10, 11am (GMT)