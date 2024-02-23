Pep Lijnders has added to Liverpool’s injury woes, revealing that Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones face another month out of action.

There was hope that Alexander-Arnold and Jones’ spells out wouldn’t be too long. However, unfortunately the Reds assistant manager delivered bad news.

Lijnders said that Alisson has a “muscle injury; Trent, LCL; Jota, medial ligament, MCL. Curtis [has] a high ankle sprain. They will be longer out.”

He then revealed the kind of time frame in which we can expect them back, adding: “Curtis is probably the first one [to come back] around the international break. All the others will be after the international break.”

As Lijnders mentioned, Alisson is out with a hamstring injury, picked up in training ahead of the Saturday’s 4-1 win at Brentford, while Jones sustained a high ankle sprain during that game.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is battling with a recurrence of a knee injury that had previously kept him out for three weeks

Jota is expected to be out for longer, suffering an MCL injury vs. Brentford.

These injuries mean that they will all miss Liverpool’s crucial Premier League match against Man City, which falls on March 10, just three days after the Europa League last-16 first leg.

Games they likely miss • Chelsea – League Cup final – Sun, February 25

• Southampton (H) – FA Cup 5th round – Wed, February 28

• Nott’m Forest (A) – PL – Sat, March 2

• Away UEL 1st leg – Thu, March 7

• Man City (H) – PL – Sun, March 10

• Home UEL 2nd leg – Thu, March 14

• Everton (H) / FA Cup quarter-final – Sun, March 17

These set-backs, of course, also rule them out of this weekend’s League Cup final vs. Chelsea. The assistant manager also gave an update on the players who are closer to a return.

““Dom, Darwin and Mo we have to really see, we have two more days,” Lijnders added.

“So today’s session and tomorrow’s session. We will check if they can be there. Would be great, to be honest!”

Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Thiago are all out, also.