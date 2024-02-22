★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

SOUVENIR PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
NYON, SWITZERLAND - Monday, December 14, 2020: The UEFA Cup trophy on display during the UEFA Europa League 2020/21 Round of 32 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football. (Photo Handout/UEFA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Europa League last 16: Liverpool’s 8 potential opponents and draw info

Liverpool will find out their opponents for the Europa League last 16 on Friday morning, with all the last-32 ties now having taken place.

The Reds bypassed the last 32 thanks to finishing top of their group, ensuring they are seeded for the last 16 and also at home for the second leg.

Ahead of Friday’s draw, we now know the eight potential opponents for Jurgen Klopp‘s side on the road to the final in Dublin in May!

 

Who can Liverpool be drawn against?

There are eight potential opponents for Liverpool, among them are both Lisbon sides, Benfica and Sporting – the latter managed by Ruben Amorim, one of the frontrunners for the next Liverpool manager job:

  • Qarabag (AZE)
  • AC Milan (ITA)
  • Freiburg (GER)
  • Benfica (POR)
  • Marseille (FRA)
  • Roma (ITA)
  • Sparta Prague (CZE)
  • Sporting (POR)

 

And the other teams in the draw?

2WC1PC0 Augsburg, Deutschland. 13th Jan, 2024. Xabi Alonso (Trainer Bayer 04 Leverkusen) 1. Fussball Bundesliga: FC Augsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Augsburg, WWK Arena am 13.01.2024 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News

The other seven seeded teams in the last-16, who Liverpool cannot face at this stage, are:

West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Atalanta, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

 

When is the draw?

The draw starts at 11am (GMT) on Friday morning, taking place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

We’ll have full coverage here on This Is Anfield, along with Pepijn Lijnders‘ pre-match press conference from 10am.

 

When are the last-16 games?

Liverpool will be away on March 7, and at home a week later on March 14.

The first leg arrives after a trip to Nottingham Forest (March 3), with the huge home game against Man City between the two legs (March 10).

 

And the rest of the Europa dates?

DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND - Saturday, August 4, 2018: A general view during the preseason friendly match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Landsdowne Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Quarter finals: April 11 and 18
Semi finals: May 2 and 9
Final: May 22

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024