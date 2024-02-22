Liverpool will find out their opponents for the Europa League last 16 on Friday morning, with all the last-32 ties now having taken place.

The Reds bypassed the last 32 thanks to finishing top of their group, ensuring they are seeded for the last 16 and also at home for the second leg.

Ahead of Friday’s draw, we now know the eight potential opponents for Jurgen Klopp‘s side on the road to the final in Dublin in May!

Who can Liverpool be drawn against?

There are eight potential opponents for Liverpool, among them are both Lisbon sides, Benfica and Sporting – the latter managed by Ruben Amorim, one of the frontrunners for the next Liverpool manager job:

Qarabag (AZE)

AC Milan (ITA)

Freiburg (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Marseille (FRA)

Roma (ITA)

Sparta Prague (CZE)

Sporting (POR)

And the other teams in the draw?

The other seven seeded teams in the last-16, who Liverpool cannot face at this stage, are:

West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Atalanta, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

When is the draw?

The draw starts at 11am (GMT) on Friday morning, taking place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

We’ll have full coverage here on This Is Anfield, along with Pepijn Lijnders‘ pre-match press conference from 10am.

When are the last-16 games?

Liverpool will be away on March 7, and at home a week later on March 14.

The first leg arrives after a trip to Nottingham Forest (March 3), with the huge home game against Man City between the two legs (March 10).

And the rest of the Europa dates?

Quarter finals: April 11 and 18

Semi finals: May 2 and 9

Final: May 22