Liverpool have learned the extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s knee injury, with the right-back ruled out for an extended period including the Carabao Cup final.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, having felt pain in his left knee.

It sparked fears of a recurrence of the issue that kept him out for three games in January, with the 25-year-old damaging ligaments in the FA Cup win over Arsenal.

That has now been confirmed, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting that Alexander-Arnold is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, ruling him out of the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool will play Chelsea at Wembley in the final on February 25, with the vice-captain now set to miss the first chance of silverware this season.

Joyce explains that the timeframe for Alexander-Arnold’s recovery is “not fixed,” but he will now be absent for at least three games.

Next up is a trip to Brentford on February 17, with the visit of Luton in the Premier League coming on February 21, four days before the Carabao Cup final.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe claims that the playmaker is “hopeful he will be ready” for the home clash with Man City on March 10.

That would potentially rule Alexander-Arnold out of five fixtures, with the FA Cup fifth-round clash with Southampton (February 28) and league trip to Nottingham Forest (March 2) coming after the final.

Conor Bradley is likely to start in the absence of Liverpool’s No. 66, while Joe Gomez is another option with both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas fit at left-back.