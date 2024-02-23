How Carabao stepped in to save the day for 10 Liverpool fans

Ten Liverpool fans will be at Wembley on Sunday thanks to an initiative between Carabao and This Is Anfield, ensuring that some of those who missed out on the ballot found a way to watch the Reds in the Carabao Cup Final!

Running a website named ‘This Is Anfield’ often leads to questions and requests for tickets, both from people we know and those we don’t (although, none more so than when Taylor Swift tickets went on sale and we were inundated by fans with a wide range of questions!)

Alas, we have no such ability to conjure tickets than any other Liverpool supporters. The scramble for tickets is the same, especially for Cup finals. Two of our lead writers missed out on the ballot, although one of those got lucky on the waiting list.

However, we do try our best to use the platform of This Is Anfield to help supporters when we can, and this year’s Carabao Cup final has seen us work with Carabao to do just that.

We’re delighted that thanks to Carabao, 10 supporters who missed out on the ticket ballot have had their calls answered.

“We’ve heard the stories of how difficult it is to get a ticket via the ballot process and wanted to be able to help some Liverpool supporters still see their side in action at Wembley,” explains John Luck, chief marketing officer at Carabao.

One of those lucky fans is James Coleman, a Red who is running a coach down to Wembley but then missed out on the ballot himself!

“After receiving the email to say I was unsuccessful in the ballot and seeing my waiting list number was as long as my phone number, I was gutted,” he tells This Is Anfield.

“The scramble then begun and I reached out to every Red in my phone book in hope something might pop up. Things weren’t looking too good until This Is Anfield and Carabao reached out and I’ve been made up since.

“I can’t wait to get on the bus with the lads and leave for Wembley at half 6 on Sunday morning to watch Jurgen’s Reds hopefully add another trophy to the collection, you just can’t beat cup final day.

“Let just hope we’ve got enough players fit to start the game now!”

Supporter Rob O’Brien follows Liverpool up and down the country every week. “Since Jurgen arrived, this will be our tenth final,” he says. “We have only come out in the ballot once.

“I can’t thank Carabao enough for helping the four of us watching Liverpool in another Cup Final under Jurgen.”

Another lucky recipient is Danny Dwyer, a lifelong Red who now works as a tour guide at Anfield part-time.

“Any final with the reds is special, and we’ve been blessed with plenty under Klopp, but this could be Jurgen’s last – hopefully it isn’t, but you can’t take things for granted in football and have to soak up every opportunity to attend a cup final as if you won’t get another experience like it.

“The finals against Chelsea in 2022 ended in complete hysteria and it was unbelievable to be part of the celebrations after winning both shoot outs. Really hoping we’re not put through the stress of extra time and penalties this time, but I’ll take a win in any fashion!

“I can’t describe how grateful I am for being sorted a ticket by This Is Anfield and Carabao. Roll on Sunday and up the Mighty Reds!”