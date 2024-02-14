Along with the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final with a knee injury, there are ongoing doubts over Dominik Szoboszlai too.

Liverpool will be without Alexander-Arnold for around a month after he aggravated damage to his left knee in the 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

It means the right-back is expected to miss at least five games, including the meeting with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Southampton.

• READ: Revealed: Serious Trent Alexander-Arnold injury as Liverpool suffer big blow

Jurgen Klopp has solutions at right-back, with Conor Bradley now back in training and Joe Gomez able to shift over.

But, according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, the manager also has concerns over the fitness of Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai has been out for the last two games after suffering a recurrence of an injury himself, having returned four-game absence to play twice before a new hamstring setback.

The timeline for his recovery was unclear, but Bascombe claims that the No. 8 “is another key player who is set to miss the cup final.”

This aligns with a claim from Hungarian outlet Index that suggested Szoboszlai was facing three to four weeks out, which from the date of his re-injury would see him return, like Alexander-Arnold, for the visit of Man City on March 10.

It is a major blow given how important both Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai are to Liverpool’s fortunes, particularly as they often combine on the right-hand side.

A £65 million signing from RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai has scored five goals and laid on four assists in 28 games for the Reds so far.

Only Alexander-Arnold (53) and Mohamed Salah (47) have created more chances in the Premier League than his 37.

Thiago (hamstring), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (musculoskeletal) and Ben Doak (MCL) are also on the injury list.