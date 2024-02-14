Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered new damage to his left knee and will face a spell on the sidelines, with Liverpool without him for a number of games.

It emerged on Wednesday afternoon that, following scans earlier in the week, Alexander-Arnold is set to miss an extended period for Liverpool.

• READ: Revealed: Serious Trent Alexander-Arnold injury as Liverpool suffer big blow

That comes after aggravating a knee injury that kept him out for three games in January, with the belief being that the vice-captain was rushed back too soon.

Now, the Reds will be without their first-choice right-back for a lengthy spell, which is expected to include the Carabao Cup final.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the timeframe for Alexander-Arnold’s return is “not fixed,” though the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports that he is “hopeful” of a comeback against Man City on March 10.

If the Man City clash is pencilled in as a return fixture, that would mean the 25-year-old misses the next five games:

Liverpool play across three competitions in the next month, with an opportunity to lift the Carabao Cup and progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The league clashes with Brentford, Luton and Nottingham Forest will be seen as must-win fixtures, too, ahead of what could be a decisive meeting with Man City at Anfield.

It should come as no surprise that Alexander-Arnold is targeting that game for his return, though a measure of skepticism should be applied.

After the visit of Man City, Liverpool travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby on March 17, before the final international break of the season.