Jurgen Klopp knows to temper expectations on the club’s youngsters, but he’s sent a fresh reminder for future transfer windows, even though he won’t be here for them.

With two teenagers on the scoresheet for the very first time, two 19-year-olds in midfield and a 16-year-old turned to off the bench, Liverpool’s kids were, again, front and centre on Wednesday.

Klopp has always lived by the adage that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and it’s seen him create a legacy at Anfield that will live on long after he departs.

Alongside assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, the pair have continually noted that Liverpool have been brave in turning to the academy when others would have splashed the cash on transfers.

It has developed an unbelievable production line, and with the future looking bright, Klopp hopes fans do not forget who is already at the club when the time for transfers comes around.

“It’s a little bit like the new darts sensation (Luke Littler),” Klopp explained.

“It’s fine for tonight, absolutely, but tomorrow leave them alone, don’t ask ‘where are they know?’.

“They have a lot to improve and a lot to learn. Everybody who is with us will have their moments, and in the moment with our squad situation, they will have more moments than they will have ever expected.

“They are exceptional talents. It’s not natural a boy who is 18 [Danns] comes in that situation and is as calm as you like.

“The future doesn’t look that bad. Maybe the people don’t forget it in the moment that when the transfer window opens, a couple of promising players already here.

“Don’t close the door for them with 12 signings or whatever.”

It is a message we won’t get to hear from Klopp in the near future as he bids farewell, but it is a statement that is not surprising to hear.

He has always been a champion of the academy and he noted that “it’s pretty special what is happening” currently, as it has been “a week of the academy.”

Klopp name-checked the likes of Trey Nyoni, the 16-year-old who made his debut against Southampton, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley, among others, exciting talents who all have exciting potential for Liverpool.