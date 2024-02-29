Jurgen Klopp‘s youngsters were again lauded by the media after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton, with the manager “finding new and more ridiculous ways to win football games.”

The Reds were again without so many injured players on Wednesday night, but as has become the norm, they found a way to win, making it into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Lewis Koumas‘ strike gave Liverpool an admittedly undeserved 1-0 lead at half-time, but they pulled away in the second half, thanks to a Jayden Danns double.

Here’s how the media assessed the Reds’ latest victory.

This was another show of defiance from a much-changed Liverpool team…

Providing his thoughts on the win on X, David Lynch lauded Jurgen Klopp‘s ability to churn out wins:

“It’s like Jurgen Klopp is finding new and more ridiculous ways to win football games just so Liverpool fans miss him even more when he goes. “Patched up doesn’t do that team justice, and yet two 18-year-olds win it on their first and third appearances respectively. It’s madness.”

Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail thought this was further proof that other youngsters can take inspiration from the current crop coming through:

“A young group of ball-boys taken from Liverpool’s academy had the honour of parading the Carabao Cup trophy around the pitch before this match as Anfield celebrated an unforgettable triumph. “Those 12-year-olds, though, were too young even for this makeshift Reds side. “But if the last fortnight has done one thing, it is to make those kids believe that, with hard work and perseverance, they too will don the red Liverpool shirt at grand stadiums from Anfield to Wembley and have their chance to carve a piece of Reds history.”

Neil Jones shared some great post-match footage on X, calling it a “remarkable night”:

It was impossible not to focus on Danns and Koumas…

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph assessed a special evening for the pair at Anfield:

“With perfect timing, Anfield’s DJ played The Who’s The Kids Are Alright as Liverpool maintained their quadruple quest. “Another classic, Teenage Kicks, would have been as appropriate as a couple of 18-year-olds ensured Jurgen Klopp’s last dance is full of youthful vigour, setting up an FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United. “The teenage dreams of Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns were realised in front of the Kop to secure Liverpool’s quarter-final spot. To be fair, the duo were always expecting to play in the cup this week. “The critical difference is they were due to face Leeds United in the FA Youth Cup at Elland Road on Thursday. Talk about rapid promotion, the goals they took with such aplomb ensuring what was already one of the proudest week’s for Liverpool’s academy is gold rimmed.”

On X, Lynch highlighted Danns’ impressive stats when he came on:

“Jayden Danns vs Southampton: Six touches, four shots, three shots on target, and two goals. Fair to say he’s a goal threat!”

Mark Jones of the Mirror liked what he saw from Koumas:

“Jason Koumas was a tidy player for Tranmere, West Brom, Cardiff, Wigan and Wales, scoring an impressive 10 goals in 34 games for his country. Whatever heights his son Lewis reaches in his career, he’ll never forget this night. “Koumas Jr was on the bench for the Carabao Cup final and didn’t get on, but he got his start here on the left of the attack and for a long time he looked Liverpool’s brightest player in their toughest period. “He capped those minutes with a goal just before half-time, a lucky one via a deflection, but he’s got something about him.”