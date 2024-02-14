West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has revealed he is yet to be contacted by Liverpool over their vacant sporting director role.

The 44-year-old has been touted as a potential target for the Reds after Jorg Schmadtke stepped down following the end of the January transfer window.

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool held talks with Steidten early last year, before leaving the door open for him to join West Ham by handing Schmadtke a short-term deal.

And the former Bayer Leverkusen chief says they have yet to reignite their interest as they seek a more long-term appointment.

He told Sky Germany: “I’ve heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s an honour.

“But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

“I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

“I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planning the next window. What happens to the future, we will see.”

Steidten worked as head of scouting and then sports coordinator at German club Bayer Leverkusen before departing midway through last season.

As such, he is familiar with their head coach Xabi Alonso, who is the strong favourite in the running to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager at Anfield.

