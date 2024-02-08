Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided the PR line when it comes to questions on Liverpool’s targets this season, saying “my aim is to win the quadruple.”

Though there remains a very real chance that Liverpool at least fight to the very end for every trophy possible this season, it will rarely be acknowledged at the club.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will typically take caution when discussing their ambitions for the coming months, albeit with a place in the Carabao Cup final already booked.

Not Alexander-Arnold, though, with the vice-captain giving a confident verdict in an interview with CNN this week.

“What I can say is between now and the end of the season, I’m fully focused on winning every single trophy possible,” he explained.

“My aim is to go and win the quadruple, win four trophies, create those memories.

“I’m sure they’ll be amazing memories between now and then. It’s only a couple of weeks before [we can win] our first piece of silverware.”

Asked to rate Liverpool’s chances of winning each trophy, Alexander-Arnold laughed: “Carabao Cup is a 50-50 chance.

“The other competitions are the other competitions. Cup competitions speak for themselves, because it’s knockout football.

“I would back ourselves against any team in the world, to go and be able to beat them over a game or two, over two legs.

“European football at Anfield, back ourselves to beat any team in Europe. With the FA Cup, I’d back ourselves to beat any team.

“What I believe we’re capable of doing is beating any team that’s in front of us, I think that’s the mentality you need to have.”

Throughout Klopp’s remarkable tenure on Merseyside, the Premier League title has often eluded Liverpool by the slightest of margins.

With the manager now seeing out his final months with the club, the onus is on his players to deliver a second title, though Alexander-Arnold accepted “the pressure” from Man City.

“The league, it’s going to come down to consistency and results,” he continued.

“It’d be nice to say we’re going to win every game between now and the end of the season, but there’s a good chance that’s not going to happen.

“We’ve just got to limit the points that we drop, really.

“We need to put a good run together, which we know we’re capable of doing, and we also need to keep out mentality right, because I’m sure the pressure will be right behind us.”

Given Liverpool have just suffered their second loss of the league campaign in the miserable 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, his comments on dropping points were telling.

“This time, every game is almost like a final now,” he explained.

“Let’s say another team is looking like they’re clicking into gear, which means that it’s going to go down to the wire, as usual.

“Which means every game is a must-win, simple as that.

“That’s the way you want it, you want to get pushed, you want to push yourself as far and as hard as you can, and test yourself to the limit.

“Every single game is a must-win. Even a draw feels like a loss, no matter the context of it.”