It’s an early start for Liverpool at Brentford as they look to open the latest matchday with a valuable victory. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

The Reds haven’t been at their relentless best in their last couple of games, but armed with a few more senior faces in the squad, Jurgen Klopp will be eager to see that change in the capital.

It is a battle of first and 14th in the table, though having yet to win away at Brentford since their return to the Premier League, the Reds will not be taking anything for granted.

Liverpool’s margin for error is small and we’ll need all three points here. Into these, Reds!

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Brentford vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Brentford vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

