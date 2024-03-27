Liverpool face a nervous wait to learn the extent of the ankle injury sustained by Andy Robertson while representing Scotland on Tuesday evening.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the 37th minute of his country’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden Park.

And he is expected to undergo a scan imminently in order to find out whether the injury will require a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke gave little away when speaking post-match, telling reporters: “He’s just come off the pitch, let the injury take its course.

“He’ll go back to his club and they’ll assess it and hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Robertson missed 22 games between October and January as a result of a shoulder injury picked up during an earlier international break this season.

A further absence would represent a significant blow with just 10 games remaining of a three-way race for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp is, however, fortunate to have alternative options at left-back should Robertson be sidelined.

Kostas Tsimikas has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season serving as backup in that position.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, has emerged as an alternative option, impressing while both Robertson and Tsimikas were out of action earlier in the campaign.

It remains to be seen which of these Klopp goes with should he be without his first-choice left-back for the visit of Brighton to Anfield on Sunday, as now looks likely.