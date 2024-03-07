Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any management job for at least a year after leaving Liverpool, but he is already receiving offers to take up punditry in England.

It is only a matter of months now that Klopp has left in his role as Liverpool manager, and with one trophy already secured there are sights set on three more.

His last possible game in charge would be the FA Cup final on May 25, which would be just under a week after the Premier League closer against Wolves and three days on from the Europa League final.

After that, Klopp will depart the club, with plans to finally enjoy the sabbatical he started upon leaving Dortmund in 2015.

The 56-year-old has insisted that it will be at least a year before he takes another job, while he has already ruled out managing another club in England.

But according the Mail‘s Mike Keegan, Klopp is wanted by both the BBC and ITV to join their punditry teams for this summer’s Euros.

The UK broadcasters are “desperate” to land him and their efforts to agree terms have “significantly stepped up” in recent weeks, with the BBC “the more aggressive of the two.”

However, Klopp is expected to turn both offers down in favour of following Germany as a fan, with it explained that he already has tickets for their three group games.

Germany will host the tournament, and Klopp has already been slated to inherit the job when he decides the time is right.

Julian Nagelsmann – an outside contender for the Liverpool job – is the current Germany manager, but his deal expires after the Euros and he is due to vacate his position.

SportBILD have this week outlined the “absolute dream solution” of Klopp taking over from March 2025, to begin the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Their report, as relayed by Sport Witness, argues that the German FA could “bridge” the time between Nagelsmann’s exit and Klopp’s potential arrival by leaving assistant manager Sandro Wagner in charge.

Whether that will be Klopp’s next step is entirely up in the air at this stage, but it is clear he will not be short of offers on and off the pitch.

From a selfish perspective, having the soon-to-be-former Liverpool manager in the BBC or ITV studio for this summer’s tournament would be top-class entertainment.