Jurgen Klopp offered a mixed update on his squad ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest, but Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to be in contention.

Whether or not Liverpool would welcome back a number of players for the trip to Nottingham Forest has been heavily discussed, with the Reds in desperate need of reinforcements.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo were all absent for the midweek victory in the FA Cup, leaving the trip to Forest as the next potential return date.

On the eve of the league clash, Klopp provided an update on his squad, saying: “Darwin and Dom trained yesterday with the team, they looked good. We have to wait [and see] how they react.

“Wataru and Robbo didn’t [train], but the plan is they join in today. It’s the idea, but we have to see if it works out.”

That quartet, therefore, are expected to be in contention for the squad at Nottingham, which is a timely boost. Although, one would expect Nunez and Szoboszlai to start from the bench after missing the last three and six games respectively.

As for Salah, who succumbed to a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury at Brentford, he will not be ready for Saturday’s game.

Klopp said: “I don’t think Mo’s too far off, but he will not reach tomorrow, and from there we have to go. Like with the other two, touch and go and that stays with Mo, unfortunately, a bit longer.

“I think next week, at any point, it’s possible [he returns]. He’s on the way back definitely, but not there yet.”

On Wednesday, the Reds were without 13 senior players due to a wide-range of injury issues, allowing youth to take on a bigger role, a chance which they duly seized with both hands.

And with the next match only just over 24 hours away, Klopp insisted “I couldn’t give you the answer” over what XI will take the field, but that “we have to stay flexible.”