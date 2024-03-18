Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has withdrawn from the Uruguay squad due to injury.

The 24-year-old was included in Marcelo Bielsa’s selection for friendly clashes with the Basque Country and France during the upcoming international break.

However, he will not take part after sustaining a hamstring issue during the Reds’ 4-3 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp said: “We had some problems. Lucho (Luis Diaz) felt his groin, Darwin his hamstring, hopefully it is not. And Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle I think. I didn’t see it back, so we have to see.

“I don’t know when they play their first game but probably in four or five days, it’s a crazy schedule. Let’s hope they can get through that and then the rest of the season starts.”

This Is Anfield understands that, despite his withdrawal from international duty, there is hope that Nunez will not hand Klopp another fitness setback.

It is thought that the striker’s minor issue will have settled by the time Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield on March 31.

It remains to be seen if the same can be said of Diaz, who reported for Colombia duty on Monday despite discomfort in his groin.

Gakpo, meanwhile, has not yet withdrawn from the Netherlands squad.

Liverpool will hope for positive news on both players amid a further clearing of the treatment room ahead of the run-in.

Barring any setbacks, Curtis Jones will return to the squad against Brighton (March 31), while Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are not too far behind in their recoveries.

