With the Egyptian FA turning down Liverpool’s request to rest Mohamed Salah for Egypt’s upcoming friendly, the country’s “Minister of Sports will hold a session between the two parties,” according an EFA board member.

In an interesting press conference, EFA board member Ehab El-Komy claims that “the Egyptian national team, led by Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, can’t communicate with Mohamed Salah so far.”

This comes after Egypt rejected Liverpool’s request for him to be omitted from the upcoming squad for their friendly match vs. New Zealand.

El-Komy added (quotes via KingFut) that “there is no dispute between the two parties.”

He explained: “The Minister of Sports will hold a session between the two parties to create a conducive atmosphere within the team.

“The relationship between the Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi and Mohamed Salah is excellent. There is an agreement between the EFA and him to work on resolving any issues related to the national team.”

Barring a half against Brentford, Salah hasn’t played for Liverpool since New Year’s Day, as a result of his hamstring injury sustained while at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are keen not to rush him back, hence the request to rest him for Egypt.

However, the EFA ignored this and released a statement, saying: “It is our right to include any professional player as long as it is at the time of the international agenda, and the issue of whether or not to include him is in the hands of the national team’s technical staff, led by manager Hossam Hassan.”

EFA board member El-Komy has since added: “The coaching staff, the Football Association, and the Egyptian fans are all keen on Salah’s safety.

“If he is not 100 percent ready, the national team coaching staff will be even more cautious about his presence in the upcoming camp.

“We have two weeks ahead of us and his recovery may be complete.

“If Mohamed Salah is ready, we will be keen on his presence. Otherwise, a different talk will be held at the appropriate time.

“Even up to the date of the international agenda, if Salah plays in any match with Liverpool, he will be ready and we will call him up to join the Egyptian national team.”

Sounds like, should Salah play any part against Man City, Sparta Prague or Man United, he will be featuring against New Zealand on March 22.

That match is scheduled to take place at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.