An in-form Harvey Elliott scored twice, one of which was from a Tyler Morton assist, as England Under-21s won 5-1 away to Azerbaijan on Friday.

The young Three Lions faced a European Championship qualifier in Baku and the starting lineup had a familiar feel to it from a Reds perspective.

Elliott and Morton both started proceedings against Azerbaijan, while Jarell Quansah was among the substitutes, following a breakthrough season at Anfield.

Touch ? finish. A look at Harvey Elliott's goal to get our #YoungLions up and running in today's #U21EURO qualifier… — England (@England) March 22, 2024

It was Elliott who opened the scoring for England’s youngsters, benefiting from a lovely pass from Morton, stealing in at the back post and finishing from close range.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke made it 2-0 before half-time, putting the visitors in complete control, and Morton then registered another assist, this time for Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Elliott carried on the scoring with his second of the afternoon, tapping home after good work from Morgan Rogers, before either side traded a late goal apiece.

It was another reminder of the excellent form Elliott has been in this season, with the 20-year-old adding a new gear to his game.

His goals on Friday were his seventh and eighth in 19 caps for England’s U21s, while five assists in his last six Liverpool appearances further outline his current hot streak.

??????? Harvey Elliott now has 20 goal contributions for club and country this season. – 10 goals

– 10 assists 11 goal contributions for #LFC and nine for England U21s. What a season he has had. pic.twitter.com/JmWoWuZ8bL — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 22, 2024

On this form, Elliott may even push for a place in the senior squad at Euro 2024, although Man United youngster Kobbie Mainoo’s call-up this week suggests that he is behind him in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Morton continues to shine during a period in which he is on loan at Hull, looking such a cultured figure in the midfield.

His assist for Elliott summed up the vision he possesses, and while may never fully make the grade with the Reds, an excellent career should be in front of him.