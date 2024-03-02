Liverpool can match last season’s Premier League tally of wins with victory at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, highlighting their vast progress.

The Reds make the trip to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, knowing a win will crank up the pressure on Man City and Arsenal.

Should Jurgen Klopp‘s men prevail, it will be their 19th victory of the season in the league, which is the same as they got in all 38 games in 2022/23.

Liverpool would still have another 11 matches to add to their tally, with Klopp completely turning around his side’s fortunes since last summer.

The Reds have also scored 26 away league goals this season, only three short of the total they reached last term.

Klopp’s super subs can set record

Liverpool have often found inspiration from the substitutes’ bench this season, with different players producing match-changing cameos.

One more goal by a Reds substitute would see the club record of 21, set in 2005/06, equalled by players coming off the bench to score.

Meanwhile, three goals at Forest on Saturday would see Liverpool record 1,000 goals under Klopp.

Liverpool’s incredible goalscoring consistency

Liverpool have scored in 50 of their last 51 games in all competitions, which is incredible consistency.

Not only that, but they have bagged 104 goals this season (41 games) – one more than they netted in the whole of last season (in 52 matches).

Liverpool’s strong form is also highlighted by the fact that they have won 12 of their last 14 matches, in all competitions, and have lost only one of the last 17 played in league and cup.

Forest struggling at home

Since back-to-back victories over Newcastle and Man United in December, Forest have won one of six league games – the 2-0 success over West Ham in their last home game.

They have lost six of their last eight league outings at the City Ground, and in normal time, they have won only two of the last 11 home games, in all competitions.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have kept just one clean sheet in the last 15 league matches, too.

Paul Tierney in charge

Paul Tierney (Lancashire) will referee Liverpool for the 29th time.

They have lost four of the previous 28, one of which was the game here last season.

In the past, he has sent off Darwin Nunez (vs. Crystal Palace in August 2022) and Andy Robertson (at Tottenham in December 2021) as well as Forest’s Moussa Naikhate (against Brentford last October).

This Season’s Scorers

Nottingham Forest: Wood 9, Awoniyi 6, Elanga 5, Hudson-Odoi 4, Dominguez 3, Gibbs-White 4, Danilo 2, Aina 1, Boly 1, Mangala 1, Niakhate 1, Omobamidele 1, Origi 1, Toffolo 1.

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 14, Nunez 13, Gakpo 11, Diaz 10, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, Gravenberch 3, van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 2, Endo 2, Mac Allister 2, Danns 2, Bradley 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Koumas 1, own goals 6

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).