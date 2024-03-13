Jurgen Klopp has revealed he’s held talks with Michael Edwards after his return to Liverpool was confirmed, with the manager hailing the appointment “top news for the club.”

Two years after leaving the club, Edwards has returned in a different capacity, taking on the role of CEO of Football within FSG, effectively taking over from FSG president Mike Gordon.

Edwards will play a key role in appointing the next sporting director, Richard Hughes is expected to arrive from Bournemouth, plus identifying and hiring Klopp’s successor.

And with Edwards’ return now confirmed, reporters were quick to ask Klopp about the key appointment.

“We had a conversation, Michael and I always had a really good relationship, was always very good on a professional basis,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

“A lot of good things happened when we were here together, and Michael decided to do something else. Now he’s back, I’m really happy.

“I’ve said it a few times, I want to see the club in the best possible place after I left, everything we can do as long as I’m here I will do.

“After that, other people have to do it and I think it’s a top solution, honestly. Our conversation was great, we spoke about a lot things, players, the situation of the club as I was in and he wasn’t.

“What has changed, what might have to change. A really good talk. I think it’s top news for the club.”

Despite insisting more times than one would care to remember, Klopp was asked if Edwards had attempted to persuade him to stay, and his response was as you would expect.

Klopp said: “No, because – and it’s important for the job – he’s not dumb. It’s not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine I change my mind now? Of course not.

“Never, ever another club in England and then sign for a neighbour of whoever next year, that would be completely crazy, I don’t say these things without thinking before.

“It would mean I start only now know realising how great this club is, I know it all the time, it’s the best club in the world and yet I leave it anyway.

“I just want the club to do as good as somehow possible and I’m really sure we created a good basis, with the good people in charge, and Michael is a top choice.”