In a conversation with Liverpool fans during an open day at the AXA Training Centre, Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Alisson‘s return from a hamstring injury.

Alisson has missed the last 10 games after suffering a serious hamstring injury in February, with Caoimhin Kelleher filling in excellently in his absence.

But the return of Liverpool’s No. 1 goalkeeper remains a priority for Klopp, as his side seek two more trophies this season in the Premier League and Europa League.

The details of Alisson‘s injury have been unclear, with the most concrete update coming from Brazil manager Dorival Jr., who ruled the 31-year-old out of this month’s friendlies against England and Spain.

However, Klopp has now given a timeframe for his return, during a chat with supporters at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday.

“Ali, another two-and-a-half, three weeks,” he revealed.

That would suggest that Alisson could be available again for the trip to Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals (April 18), or perhaps more realistically away to Fulham in the Premier League (April 21).

Alisson would therefore be in contention for the final six games of the league campaign and a potential semi-final in Europe against either Benfica or Marseille.

The manager added that Trent Alexander-Arnold is “still injured, but getting closer,” while Diogo Jota was pictured training with a ball separate to the 13-man training group as he nears his comeback.

There was no sign of Curtis Jones, however, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch the only senior outfield players involved in full training.

Joel Matip took a big step in his recovery from an ACL injury as he ran around the pitches for the first time, while Andy Robertson underwent a scan on his ankle.

Stefan Bajcetic continues to follow an individual training programme which Klopp has described as “his pre-season,” and Thiago and Ben Doak are recovering from long-term issues.