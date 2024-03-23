★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 23, 2024: Liverpool's Fernando Torres (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Ajax FC Legends at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool Legends 4-2 Ajax Legends – Torres gets his goal as Reds comeback!

Anfield welcomes a full house as Liverpool Legends face Ajax Legends, with Sven-Goran Eriksson part of the Reds’ management team. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Starting lineups

Liverpool: Dudek; Kvarme, Skrtel, Agger, Aurelio; Maxi, Sissoko, Spearing, Babel; Gerrard, Torres

Subs: Kirkland, Westerveld, Hyypia, Vignal, Biscan, Gonzalez, Cisse, El Zhar, Kuyt, Litmanen

Ajax: Gentenaa; Van Rhijn, Lindenbergh, De Zeeuw, Emanuelson; Litmanen, Enoh, Van der Vaart, Tahamata; De Jong, Boerrigter

Subs: Lobont, Bijl, Silooy, Winter, Van Halst, Davids, Witschge, Musampa, Perez, Krohn-Dehli, Wijnhard, De Boer, Wooter, Babel

Our coverage updates automatically below:

