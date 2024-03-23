Anfield welcomes a full house as Liverpool Legends face Ajax Legends, with Sven-Goran Eriksson part of the Reds’ management team. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK).
Starting lineups
Liverpool: Dudek; Kvarme, Skrtel, Agger, Aurelio; Maxi, Sissoko, Spearing, Babel; Gerrard, Torres
Subs: Kirkland, Westerveld, Hyypia, Vignal, Biscan, Gonzalez, Cisse, El Zhar, Kuyt, Litmanen
Ajax: Gentenaa; Van Rhijn, Lindenbergh, De Zeeuw, Emanuelson; Litmanen, Enoh, Van der Vaart, Tahamata; De Jong, Boerrigter
Subs: Lobont, Bijl, Silooy, Winter, Van Halst, Davids, Witschge, Musampa, Perez, Krohn-Dehli, Wijnhard, De Boer, Wooter, Babel
