Anfield welcomes a full house as Liverpool Legends face Ajax Legends, with Sven-Goran Eriksson part of the Reds’ management team. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK).

Today's blog is run by Adam Beattie

Starting lineups

Liverpool: Dudek; Kvarme, Skrtel, Agger, Aurelio; Maxi, Sissoko, Spearing, Babel; Gerrard, Torres

Subs: Kirkland, Westerveld, Hyypia, Vignal, Biscan, Gonzalez, Cisse, El Zhar, Kuyt, Litmanen

Ajax: Gentenaa; Van Rhijn, Lindenbergh, De Zeeuw, Emanuelson; Litmanen, Enoh, Van der Vaart, Tahamata; De Jong, Boerrigter

Subs: Lobont, Bijl, Silooy, Winter, Van Halst, Davids, Witschge, Musampa, Perez, Krohn-Dehli, Wijnhard, De Boer, Wooter, Babel

Our coverage updates automatically below: