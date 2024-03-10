The last Premier League meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola ended in a 1-1, with Liverpool and Man City giving up ground at the top of the table.

Liverpool 1-1 Man City

Premier League (28), Anfield

March 10, 2024

Goals

Stones 23′

Mac Allister pen 50′ (assist – Nunez)

Given the significance of the tie, it spoke volumes that Klopp didn’t simply field the most experienced side possible, with the manager trusting the quality and bravery of his youngsters against Man City.

It was a slower start for the trio of centre-back Jarell Quansah, right-back Conor Bradley and right winger Harvey Elliott, though, chiefly with a chance that saw Kevin De Bruyne scoop wide.

Bradley’s trickery saw the 20-year-old whip in a brilliant ball across the face of goal for Liverpool’s first real opening, but it evaded both Ederson and the sliding Darwin Nunez.

Nunez’s inability to hold his run was the undoing as Anfield thought Luis Diaz had opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with the striker quickly flagged offside.

First blood to Man City, then, with John Stones converting at the near post from a corner, Nunez leaving him free to finish.

A lovely dinked pass from Elliott gave Dominik Szoboszlai a chance to equaliser only for his header to sail over, while just before the break Diaz’ persistence carved an opening where he fired just wide.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Man City

An unchanged Liverpool side emerged from the break, and within five minutes they had their equaliser, with Ederson bringing down Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister stepping up to convert the penalty.

Ederson’s challenge didn’t earn him a red card, but it did earn him an injury, with Man City forced into a change of goalkeepers soon after as Stefan Ortega came on.

Klopp clearly could not wait to introduce Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian brought on as soon as the hour mark passed – him and Andy Robertson replacing Bradley and Szoboszlai.

Salah immediately laid on a one-on-one for Diaz with a stunning through ball, only for the No. 7 to finesse his shot off target when he should have scored.

It was all Liverpool throughout most of the second half, with Elliott almost forcing an error from Ortega as he charged the backup goalkeeper down and blocked his clearance.

The closing stages were hallmarked by the relentlessness of Diaz down the left, while his opposite number, substitute Jeremy Doku, almost grabbed an undeserved winner as he struck the inside of the post.

Somehow referee Michael Oliver, and VAR Stuart Attwell, somehow didn’t award Liverpool a penalty at the death for Doku’s high boot on Mac Allister.

So the two sides were left to settle for a point each, which keeps Arsenal top of the Premier League on goal difference with 28 games played.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Michael Oliver

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Robertson 61′), Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai (Salah 61′), Mac Allister; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez (Gakpo 76′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Nallo, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Koumas

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne (Kovacic 69′), Foden, Alvarez (Doku 69′); Haaland

Subs not used: Ortega, Dias, Gvardiol, Gomez, Lewis, Nunes, Bobb

Next match: Sparta Prague (H) – Europa League – Thursday, March 14, 8pm (GMT)