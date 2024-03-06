From L.A. to Liverpool, two icons collide once more for LFC x LeBron CHAPTER 2. The latest transatlantic collaboration between the most iconic hooper in the world and a global powerhouse in football has launched.

Building on the energy of last year’s capsule collection, Chapter 2 mixes classic basketball looks with the latest football fits in a fresh black, blue and gold colour palette.

It features black short sleeve stadium jersey, basketball jersey and shorts, football jacket and t-shirts. Gold detailing calls out the iconic phrases ‘you’ll never walk alone’ for LFC, and ‘strive for greatness’ which is LeBron’s motto.

There is one pair of sneakers in the collection LFC x LeBron Nike NXXT Gen Amplified trainers which have an Akron-inspired sole, an ode to LeBron’s roots and AirZoom cushioning.

• Shop for the collection at the online LFC shop HERE

To celebrate the launch LeBron sent a special message to Van Dijk on his new role this season as captain, he said: “VVD My Guy. I hope you are well; I just want to say huge congratulations on taking the armband this season.

“I know you will lead this club on amazing things. Strive for greatness, you’ll never walk alone.”

In response LFC’s number four simply said: “The King has spoken!”

Speaking about the new collection, Van Dijk, added: “It’s great to have worked together alongside LeBron to launch this collaboration. I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Taylor Hinds said: “It’s another great collaboration between LFC and LBJ, a fantastic mix of basketball and football fits.”

Brand-new campaign imagery is led by record-breaking LeBron James, who became the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career regular season points at the weekend.

Plus, players from the LFC squads including skipper Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alisson Becker, Missy Bo Kearns, Shanice van de Sanden and Taylor Hinds.

LeBron and Virgil will be front and centre for this campaign, with huge out of home campaign outside The Kop, L.A, NYC and Niketown London from this weekend.

The collection is available online here.

It is also sold in the following stores – Anfield, Liverpool One, Swords Pavilion and Ilac Shopping Centre.