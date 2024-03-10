★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the his side's first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans “proud” of “remarkable” team effort despite missed chances

In the Premier League‘s big game of the weekend, Liverpool and Man City couldn’t be separated, leaving Arsenal fans the happiest of the bunch.

Man City had the best of the first half, Liverpool dominated the second, and overall the Reds will feel frustrated that, despite, having several key players missing, they were still only a couple of wasted chances from victory.

It was a performance to proud of, though, from most of the team, with a point meaning the Premier League title could still finish up at Anfield, come May.

After Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Man City, supporters were dissapointed to miss the chance to go top, but were proud of the players’ performance.

 

A performance to be proud of from many

“We outplayed city everywhere and we should have won this game,Diaz really could have scored a hattrick today.This are the games Jota is missed – James Chauke on Facebook.

“HEADS UP! We fought till the end. A decent result. Each and everyone gave their best. Just couldn’t get the win.” – Hammad Iftikhar on Facebook.

“How we didn’t win this game baffles me. But anyway, the lads played very well today. We move. YNWA ” – Yomi Bello on Facebook.

“The boys played their hearts out there today and City were lucky. Diaz, well if only he could create some end product more often. Still you can’t knock his endeavour. Sometimes in a big game like that just take the shot on 1st time.” – TheGMan on Facebook.

“I know Lucho has the tenacity, but man, he REALLY should have buried THAT 2 big chances! Other than that, i feel satisfied with the performance today, barring aside Gakpo, which I have no idea why he was subbed on instead of keeping Nunez on the field.” – Be HD in the comments.

“Well played Lads. you made city look like a championship team playing for the draw. YNWA” – Siryemzy in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024