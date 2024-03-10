In the Premier League‘s big game of the weekend, Liverpool and Man City couldn’t be separated, leaving Arsenal fans the happiest of the bunch.

Man City had the best of the first half, Liverpool dominated the second, and overall the Reds will feel frustrated that, despite, having several key players missing, they were still only a couple of wasted chances from victory.

It was a performance to proud of, though, from most of the team, with a point meaning the Premier League title could still finish up at Anfield, come May.

After Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Man City, supporters were dissapointed to miss the chance to go top, but were proud of the players’ performance.

A performance to be proud of from many

Liverpool will probably feel some disappointment over not having won that given the way they completely dominated the second half. But that could end up being a very important point in the end, particularly with Arsenal heading to Manchester City soon. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) March 10, 2024

There will be a feeling of 2 points dropped after that second-half performance but I'd like to just bring it back a little… To perform like that against Manchester City with the squad issues we have right now is nothing short of REMARKABLE. Fantastic effort from this squad?? — GaGs (@GagsTandon) March 10, 2024

“We outplayed city everywhere and we should have won this game,Diaz really could have scored a hattrick today.This are the games Jota is missed – James Chauke on Facebook.

“HEADS UP! We fought till the end. A decent result. Each and everyone gave their best. Just couldn’t get the win.” – Hammad Iftikhar on Facebook.

Not a bad result against a cheating money laundering club while half our squad is injured — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) March 10, 2024

What a bunch of lads. I am so, so proud of each and every one of them. Take the point and move on – deserved to win, but so be it. Wonderful performance. As for the refereeing, well…it's pointless discussing the incompetence at this point. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 10, 2024

The best team itw turns up to Anfield and drops a stinker. Very lucky to leave with a point today. Proud of the boys, onto the next! — D4n1elLFC (@D4n1elLFC) March 10, 2024

“How we didn’t win this game baffles me. But anyway, the lads played very well today. We move. YNWA ” – Yomi Bello on Facebook.

“The boys played their hearts out there today and City were lucky. Diaz, well if only he could create some end product more often. Still you can’t knock his endeavour. Sometimes in a big game like that just take the shot on 1st time.” – TheGMan on Facebook.

Lot to unpack after that one, as expected, but man. Could have won, maybe should have won, BUT … Pep never beat Jürgen at Anfield in front of fans. — OLSC Cleveland (@ClevelandLFC) March 10, 2024

Our team full of kids just bossed Man City. They were so good and we deserved to win. Proud! ?? — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) March 10, 2024

“I know Lucho has the tenacity, but man, he REALLY should have buried THAT 2 big chances! Other than that, i feel satisfied with the performance today, barring aside Gakpo, which I have no idea why he was subbed on instead of keeping Nunez on the field.” – Be HD in the comments.

“Well played Lads. you made city look like a championship team playing for the draw. YNWA” – Siryemzy in the comments.

We’ve absolutely battered the best team in the world with 5/6 key players out. I mean BATTERED. That should have been 4/5-1. Gutted but proud. — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) March 10, 2024

Proud of the team yea we could have won it if Diaz had his shooting boots on but also City had there chances too. #lfc — ?martyn_lfcfan*#19 (@martyn1200) March 10, 2024

? LIVERPOOL LIVERPOOL LIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/Sn1thw5bLe — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 10, 2024

Whatever happens here on in I couldn't be more proud of this team. — Carl (@Carl_M79) March 10, 2024

