Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Ibrahima Konate ahead of the visit of Man City, but elsewhere, their injury problems are slightly easing.

The Reds thrashed Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night, putting one foot into the quarter-finals in the process.

Next up is a far greater test for Jurgen Klopp‘s team, however, as City head to Anfield for the most important game of the season to date.

While Pep Guardiola may only have to make do without Jack Grealish, Liverpool’s fitness issues provide far more of a headache for Klopp, especially with Konate’s involvement hugely in doubt.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against City:

The biggest positive for Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah is fit, having produced a lively cameo away to Sparta.

Klopp now has to decide whether or not to risk him from the start, but he will surely be tempted to throw him in.

Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez have all got more minutes in their legs, meaning they should start Sunday’s massive clash at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch is still absent with an ankle issue, however, but the hope is that he will be back after the international break – as with Curtis Jones, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak may not feature again this season, and Stefan Bajcetic is still being eased back in.

Jayden Danns is expected to return to the squad after missing the win at Sparta due to concussion.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man City

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns, Koumas, Gordon

Doubt: Konate