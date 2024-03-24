Liverpool Women missed the chance to end a four-year run without victory in a WSL Merseyside Derby, as they drew 0-0 against Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton Women 0-0 Liverpool Women

Women’s Super League, Goodison Park

March 24, 2024

Liverpool Women’s 0-0 draw against Everton means that the Reds’ run without a win against Everton in the WSL is now nearly four years.

What could have been a day that validated Liverpool as one of the WSL’s best turned into a frustrating afternoon of stoppages, backward passes and wasted opportunities.

A 0-0 draw at Goodison Park is far from a disaster, but in the context of the season it felt disappointing.

Having earned nearly double Everton‘s points tally already this season, Liverpool were favourites against a side they haven’t beaten in the league since 2019.

Saturdays’s Manchester Derby win for Man City also meant that Liverpool could leapfrog Man United into fourth place if they avoided defeat.

However, much of the pre-match energy was zapped early on as the match struggled to get going the first half hour.

First, Everton captain Megan Finnigan was forced off due to injury, then both opposition Courtney Brosnan and Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland went down for extended periods.

In the end, both managed to play on and Liverpool finally started to turn the screw in the latter period of the first half, with the hosts forced to put their bodies on the line to keep the Reds out.

The best chance of the half fell to Sophie Roman Haug, who intercepted a loose pass and had almost a full goal to aim for, with goalkeeper Brosnan outside her box.

To Matt Beard’s dismay, however, the chance fell on her left foot and her shot was timid enough for the ‘keeper to retreat in time to save.

With the second half playing out much the same way as the first, Liverpool manager Matt Beard decided to make a double substitution on the hour mark.

Midfielder Marie Hobinger, who has four goals from 10 shots on target this season, replaced Missy Bo Kearns, while Leanne Kiernan came off for Mia Enderby.

Five minutes later, the Reds were forced into a substitution as Jasmine Matthews went off with an injury and was replaced by Yana Daniels.

It wasn’t long before Daniels herself was hurt, though, as she went for a header with her first touch but instead met the ball clean in the face – thankfully, she was able to continue.

With 20 minutes to play, Lucy Hope almost caught Reds goalkeeper Rachel Laws off guard, hitting the underside of the crossbar with a spectacular effort.

Again, though, the game didn’t catch fire as Laws needed treatment off the ball. During the pause, Liverpool brought on Melissa Lawley for Lucy Parry on the wing.

In the end, neither side’s changes really impacted the match in a meaningful way, and Everton had the better of the second half.

Liverpool do move into fourth thanks to the point, but would have preferred three with a tough home match against title-chasers Man City next, on March 30.

Player of the match: Jenna Clark

Liverpool Women: Laws; Parry (Lawley 74′), Fisk, Fahey, Clark; Matthews (Daniels 64′), Nagano, Holland; Kearns (Hobinger 59′), Kiernan (Enderby 59′), Roman H.

Subs not used: Micah, Van de Sanden, Bonner

Next match: Man City (H) – WSL – March 30, 12.30pm (GMT)