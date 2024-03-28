It is no secret that Xabi Alonso is considered the front-runner for the Liverpool job in the summer, but his decision on the matter is only a matter of weeks away, so says one source.

The hunt for the next manager will be ongoing behind the scenes, but we know that Alonso and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim are among the favourites to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

There has been plenty said about Alonso and his future, with the German press talking up the likelihood of him joining Bayern Munich, but nothing has been decided just yet.

The Spaniard is on the cusp of delivering Bayer Leverkusen’s first Bundesliga title and any suggestions that he’s held talks are fanciful, he’s got enough on his plate.

And journalist Guillem Balague, who has connections in Spain and can be hit and miss when it comes to reliability, claims Alonso is “determined” to decide his future in the “next three to four weeks.”

Xabi Alonso is determined to choose his future in the next 3-4 weeks. Nothing is decided yet, nothing at all First, four big games ahead to be played (Hoffenheim in the league, semis of the cup against Dusserldorf, Union Berlin in the league, quarters of the EL vs West Ham).… pic.twitter.com/areb7dGHLs — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 28, 2024

It is a timeline that would still see Leverkusen have five, potentially nine games left of the season, and even that feels too early.

But Balague goes on to say that by mid to late April, Leverkusen will have played “four big games” across three different competitions, which seemingly will give him room to determine his future.

What Balague says is not farfetched, but it would not be a surprise to see a private or even public decision held off until the end of the campaign, though Liverpool will be eager to know if they are in consideration before then.

Bayern Munich have identified Alonso as a priority having already agreed to part with Thomas Tuchel in the summer, while the prospect of a future at Real Madrid remains.

It must be said, though, that the Bayern and Real jobs come up quite often, and that Liverpool have only had 20 permanent managers since 1892 – something Alonso ought to consider.

Balague goes on to say that “the pros and cons of every team interested” in Alonso have been “considered,” and his next step will need to be one that he feels is right.

That is something that can be safely assumed, and the ball is well and truly in Alonso’s court as to whether he stays on at Leverkusen or opts for a new challenge.

Liverpool’s mission to find Klopp’s successor has been accelerated in recent weeks after the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of new sporting director Richard Hughes, both of whom will lead the search.