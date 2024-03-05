Joe Gomez has been one of the standout performers of Liverpool’s campaign so far, which prompted interest from a surprise Premier League rival in January.

After a peripheral role in back-to-back seasons, there was an expectation that Gomez may push for a move away from Liverpool last summer.

But the 26-year-old has been a revelation this time out, returning to form in a variety of positions, including most recently as a No. 6.

He has already exceeded his tally of minutes played from the previous campaign, taking up the mantle of utility man following James Milner‘s free transfer to Brighton.

That has led to calls for a return to the England setup when Gareth Southgate names his squad for friendlies against Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26).

In a column arguing Gomez’s case for the upcoming Euros, the Mail‘s Matt Barlow has revealed an enquiry from Tottenham in the January transfer window.

This came as Ange Postecoglou desperately sought reinforcements at the back due to injury to Micky van de Ven, with Radu Dragusin eventually brought in from Genoa for £26.7 million.

It stands to reason that Liverpool rejected Tottenham‘s approach out of hand, as they did when Chelsea enquired over Darwin Nunez in the summer.

There is no indication that Gomez would look to leave Merseyside any time soon – in fact, in an appearance on the club’s We Are Liverpool podcast in January, the 26-year-old gave the opposite impression.

Having signed a new five-year contract in 2022, Gomez is cemented as a staple of the squad moving forward, despite the imminent change of manager.

Showing his quality at centre-back, right-back, left-back and as a defensive midfielder this season, the club’s longest-serving senior player will surely be viewed as a key cog by Jurgen Klopp‘s successor.