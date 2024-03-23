Szoboszlai on target, Gakpo gets 2 assists as 7 Reds feature in internationals

It was a busy night for Liverpool’s players on international duty, with eight of the Reds’ first-team squad in action, plus seven more youngsters.

The headline events from a Liverpool perspective were Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a penalty for Hungary in a 1-0 win over Turkiye, Cody Gakpo registering two assists for the Netherlands against Scotland, and Luis Diaz providing a superb assist as Colombia beat Spain in London.

Five players, Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Szoboszlai, Diaz and Conor Bradley played the full 90 minutes for their country.

The latter continued his excellent form, helping create Northern Ireland’s early goal and producing a man-of-the-match display through the eyes of many.

Robertson played as a left wing-back for Scotland in their 4-0 defeat to Netherlands.

Alexis Mac Allister was only a substitute for Argentina in their 3-0 win against El Salvador in Pennsylvania, USA.

Earlier in the day, Harvey Elliott notched two goals for England under-21s in a rout of Azerbaijan, with Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton picking up two assists in the same game.

Jarell Quansah was an unused sub.

Meanwhile, Lewis Koumas netted on his Wales under-21s debut, scoring the winner from the bench to beat Lithuania 2-1. What a moment for the youngster.

Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon, plus loanee Luke Chambers, were subs for England under-20s, while Jayden Danns, Amara Nallo and Trey Nyoni were in action for England under-18s, with Danns netting a penalty.

Notable Liverpool internationals on Friday