One winner at the death is something, two in less than a week is utterly absurd and, frankly, quite the punishment on the heart – not that we’d have it any other way!

Darwin Nunez was heckled as ‘just a sh*t Andy Carroll’ when he emerged at the City Ground, but he delivered the best answer just when Forest fans thought they’d take a point on Saturday.

“Honestly, I’d not sing a song like that,” Klopp assessed post-match. “I would never try to wind Darwin up!”

Perhaps they’ll learn, perhaps not. Either way, Nunez had the last laugh with a brilliant flicked on header in the 99th minute, sending the away end into delirium.

And if you want to relive the moment again, you can do so here, from multiple angles!

It is also worth mentioning the nature of the assist from Alexis Mac Allister, composed at a time when others may have rushed a ball with the full-time whistle only moments away.

From the stands the moment was just as special to witness, if not more, and Redmen TV’s Chloe Bloxam had a fine vantage point for both the assist and the goal:

Liverpool are a very special team, but they don’t half make us endure an emotional rollercoaster! These are the days, Reds. Soak it up, every single moment.

darwin nunez, my number 9 ?? pic.twitter.com/bOu8U21rE2 — hae (@drwnunez) March 2, 2024

Imagine being us.