It is a huge day at Anfield as Liverpool host Man City, with first and second going head to head in the Premier League. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV.

Nerves, excitement, anticipation, it’s all in the air as Jurgen Klopp battles Pep Guardiola for what could be the final ever time.

A victory today will be significant for the Reds, who currently sit one point ahead of City, as we approach the run-in – and you can bet Anfield will be at its feral best to assist!

This promises to be quite the occasion. Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3.45pm (GMT) – or 11.45am in New York, 8.45am in Los Angeles, 2.45am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.45pm in Dubai and 6.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man City and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

