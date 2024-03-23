There were almost 60,000 supporters in attendance as Liverpool Legends took on Ajax Legends. We’ve selected X of the best photos from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s dream Anfield occasion.

Pre-match, it was all about Sven-Goran Eriksson taking his place in the dugout as part of the Liverpool management team.

The Swede received a rousing reception, before emotional scenes during You’ll Never Walk Alone. “I was full of emotions, tears coming,” he said post-match.

On the pitch, there were some iconic players returning to Anfield, not least Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres – the latter who revealed he hasn’t played since his retirement five years ago.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, it took a second half comeback for the home side.

First, French full back Gregory Vignal netted with a lovely finish – celebrating with a hug for Sven on the sideline.

Goals from Djibril Cisse, then a superb solo effort from Nabil El Zhar made it 3-2, but Torres netted from close range to complete the comeback.

El Zhar’s celebrations showed just how much this still means to these players, to play in front of a sold out Anfield stadium.

A memorable day, full of smiles and wonderful memories made – all in the name of the LFC Foundation charity.

Since launching at Anfield in 2017 Legends’ games have raised over £6.4 million in vital funds that benefit people both in the Liverpool City Region and internationally.

The money spent on supporters’ tickets for the match will help LFC Foundation to continue their work helping to change lives every day. Last season alone the Foundation supported almost 123,000 individuals, with almost two thirds of those living in the top 20% most deprived areas of the country.

In that time, it also contributed £5 million into the local economy and delivered over £32 million in health benefits.