Xabi Alonso has unfinished business at Liverpool: “The only thing I regret”

Xabi Alonso is considered the ‘favourite’ to become Liverpool FC manager when Jurgen Klopp departs at the end of the season, and the Spaniard has previously discussed his “dream” of managing the Reds.

Alonso made 210 appearances for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, winning the Champions League and FA Cup but part of what is considered one of the best teams not to win the Premier League in 2008/09.

That season, Liverpool lost just twice, setting what was then a club-record points total of 86 points, but finished four points behind Man United.

It is, according to Alonso himself, the “only regret” in his career.

In an interview with Simon Hughes in 2016, Alonso explained: “The only thing I regret is not winning the Premier League with Liverpool.

“I’ll never know how that feels and experience the reaction of the city, as I did after Istanbul. It hurts because I know the people want the league title more than anything.”

The failure to win the league under Rafa Benitez is something which Alonso says frustrates him “so, so much”:

“This side did not win anything together but we felt we could win everything. We had a few stupid draws at home and in the end that’s why we did not win the league. “We always had that feeling, that belief and confidence. Nobody scared us. We went to the Bernabeu and won. We went to Old Trafford and won. We went to Stamford Bridge and won: big games, big occasions that define seasons. “It frustrates me so, so much.”

“Dreamt” of managing Liverpool

In 2018, in an interview with Guillem Balague, Alonso spoke openly about the “dream” of managing Liverpool:

“Yes for sure, I have dreamt of that, but first I have to prove myself and prepare. “If I decide somewhere along the way to take my chances as a manager, my link, my commitment, my passion with Liverpool is there. Why not? “We will see if we can cross paths in our ways.”

“Anfield gripped me”

In another interview, in 2017 with Glenn Price, the Spaniard explained how life at Liverpool “gripped” him:

“When Liverpool grips you, it grips you for life. “Liverpool has its own legend and history that appeals to everyone who loves football. It gripped me too. Anfield gripped me, of course the Premier League too because we were doing well.”

The quotes show us a lot about Alonso’s mindset, from his affection for the club and the city and supporters, to the feeling of unfinished business to deliver a Premier League title at Anfield.