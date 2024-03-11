Jurgen Klopp always had faith in Wataru Endo, despite the low profile of his arrival at Liverpool, but his display against Man City showed he is “world class.”

When Liverpool agreed a £16 million deal with Stuttgart to sign Endo back in August, there was little fanfare around the Japanese’s transfer.

Given it came in the wake of failed moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, it could be argued that there was even disappointment over the development of Liverpool’s plans.

But Endo has defied expectations, overcoming a slow start at Anfield to cement himself as a key player within Klopp’s midfield.

That continued on Sunday, with an outstanding performance in the 1-1 draw with Man City, playing a central role in dominating a midfield that included Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

In his post-match interview with BBC Sport, Klopp lauded “so many sensational performances” from his side, before being questioned directly on Endo.

Asked if his No. 3 has been better than even he expected, the Liverpool manager almost agreed.

“What can you expect? That you sign a 30-year-old captain of Japan and he will be a standout player in the Premier League?” he said.

“That he would be a good player, we knew, but what he’s making of that role, together with Macca, or then with Dom or then with Harvey – by the way, what a game he played…

“You never know that people can develop to world class, but that’s what happened.”

Though the term ‘world class’ is thrown around too often in modern football, there was a conviction in Klopp’s words when it came to Endo.

It is a remarkable story, as the midfielder himself would have been forgiven for believing his chance of playing at the very top level may have passed as he stayed at Stuttgart beyond his 30th birthday.

A suffocating display against one of the best midfield units in world football led to Pep Guardiola bringing off an exasperated De Bruyne in the 69th minute.

And Liverpool supporters echoed Klopp’s praise during and after the game.

Wataru Endo vs. Man City 96% Pass accuracy

1 Chance created

6/7 Duels won

4/4 Tackles won

2 Interceptions

6 Recoveries The best 6 in the world might have played at Anfield today but he wasn't the best 6 on the pitch. Another sensational Endo performance. pic.twitter.com/M22AP7sXOX — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) March 10, 2024

Wataru Endo was everywhere in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City ? The midfielder won five defensive duels and recorded a passing accuracy of 98.08% ??#LFCMCI pic.twitter.com/Bx2n0U3ShO — Twenty3 (@Twenty3sport) March 11, 2024

Wataru Endo is one of the smartest players I have ever seen, he noticed the space as soon as Gomez passed to Salah.

He knew Stones would be pulled up high by Salah and decided to take a very bold action. Rodri and Kovacic were completely surprised. pic.twitter.com/crTRCUKLzU — Fs Laputa (@Fs_Laputa) March 11, 2024

guys won’t accept what they just saw, but with God as my witness, I saw Wataru Endo win the midfield battle against KDB/Rodri — . (@thewoke4ive) March 10, 2024

This is what Wataru Endo did. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/hM71tswWLR — – (@AnfieldRd96) March 10, 2024

Endo just puts in his gum shields, doesn’t talk to anybody, dominates whoever is in front of him on the day then he goes home to his family. My guy fr — Gbemiga (@Gbemiga__A) March 10, 2024

Klopp being so certain and vocal on Endo from the beginning is the exact reason why he’s able to extract the highest level from players. He’s one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/kj0pJe0l4B — ??? ? (@lfcels) March 10, 2024

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva was one of those to highlight Endo’s influence, writing: “What a player you are Wataru, makes the team keep going and connecting all the time.”

In many ways, his story sums up Klopp’s reign at Anfield – an underdog defying the odds to shine among the elite.