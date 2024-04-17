Liverpool prodigy Kieran Morrison made it 13 goals for the season as his brace earned a 2-1 fightback win over Sunderland U18s on Saturday.

Sunderland U18s 1-2 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Academy of Light

April 20, 2024

Goals: Walsh 39; Morrison 47′ 80′

It has been a standout campaign for Morrison, who has shone as a mainstay of the U18s side while gaining further experience with the U21s and even in first-team training.

Still only 17, the Northern Ireland youth international is earmarked for a bright future at the club, and is in excellent form as the end of the season nears.

Saturday saw the teenager make it 11 goals in the league and 13 for the season as he netted twice after half-time to secure a comeback victory over Sunderland.

Liverpool found themselves on the back foot for much of the first half at the Academy of Light, and fell behind shortly before half-time as Rhys Walsh struck.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson opted for two changes at the break, sending on U16s duo Joe Lipton and Ollie O’Connor, the latter of whom scored on his U18s debut against Newcastle earlier in the week.

There was an almost immediate response, with Morrison netting the equaliser two minutes after the restart as the young Reds gained control.

An injury to goalkeeper Kornel Misciur led to a break in proceedings around the hour mark, with the 16-year-old forced off to be replaced by Nathan Morana.

Morrison’s winner came with 10 minutes of normal time to play, though Liverpool were tasked with holding onto their lead for much longer due to a lengthy period added on.

But they showed their grit to cling on for a 2-1 win, which incredibly was their first in over two months, after a run of five defeats and two draws.

Liverpool are still fourth in the U18 Premier League, and could finish as high as third with Wolves (April 27) and Derby (May 11) left to play.

It is likely to be Morrison’s final season as part of the U18s, with a permanent step up to the U21s ahead in 2024/25.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur (Morana 59′); Evers, Furnell-Gill, Lucky (Airoboma 65′), Pitt; Kelly (Lipton 46′), Morrison, Lonmeni; Young (O’Connor 46′), Bradshaw (Martin 76′), Sonni-Lambie

Next match: Wolves U18 (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, April 27, 12pm (BST)