Liverpool have two players who run the risk of being suspended for two Premier League matches, but all they have to do is avoid picking up two yellow cards across the next three matches.

The Reds have just nine games left in their Premier League season and currently have more points on the board than both Arsenal and Man City.

Thankfully, the injury list is easing and Jurgen Klopp will not want any further absentees for the run-in, meaning Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez need to be on their best behaviour.

Both have been shown eight yellow cards in the league throughout the season to date, meaning they are just two away from reaching the suspension threshold of 10, which leads to a two-game ban.

Premier League rules stipulate that a two-match suspension will be accrued if a player picks up 10 yellow cards in the first 32 games – Liverpool have played 29.

That means Endo and Nunez must safely operate under the referee’s radar against Sheffield United, Man United and Crystal Palace if they are to avoid a costly two-game ban.

Three games without picking up two yellow cards ought to be manageable, but they will need to be mindful of their conduct until their slate can be wiped clean once matchweek 32 has come and gone.

And recent records are hit-and-miss as to how successful the pair will be.

The Uruguayan has not been reprimanded in any of his last four league outings but was shown a yellow card in four successive games prior to that, while Endo has three in his last six.

As regular members of Klopp’s starting XI, they won’t have anywhere to hide, but one can only hope we do not see yellow cards brandished as brazenly as they were by David Coote against Brighton.

We already know Stuart Atwell and Anthony Taylor will oversee the clashes against the Blades and United, respectively, in the coming week, and the latter has brandished the most yellows of any Premier League referee this season (106).

As for the Reds’ rivals, City’s Rodri is also at risk (eight yellows), as too Bernardo Silva (seven) and Arsenal‘s Kai Havertz (seven).