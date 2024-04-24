Everton will be without Beto and Seamus Coleman for their Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

However, Toffees boss Sean Dyche is hopeful that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be ready to feature at Goodison Park.

Beto was involved in a sickening clash of heads during Everton‘s crucial 2-0 win over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Of the striker’s progress, Dyche said: “He definitely won’t feature these next couple of games, but he’ll back after that.

“[It’s] for the protocols and rightly so. But good news so far, he’s had all the checks needed and he’s fine but obviously took a real knock.”

Everton will also be without captain Coleman, who is battling a groin issue.

Dyche added: “He won’t make the game. He’s recovering, he’s back on the grass, but he won’t make it for tomorrow.”

But there was better news for the Blues with regard Calvert-Lewin, who has been dealing with a knee injury of late.

The manager said: “He’s hopeful that he’ll be back for tomorrow. We’ll wait and see but hopeful on that one.”

If both Beto and Calvert-Lewin are unavailable, Dyche is expected to turn to 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti.

Liverpool will be without a striker of their own after Jurgen Klopp revealed a new hip issue for Diogo Jota following the 3-1 win at Fulham.

“Before [the Atalanta] game he got a knock, real challenge and felt a little bit in the hip,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

“That was then fine, we didn’t start him, brought him on, then he started the last game, was obviously OK, but then with the finish [he felt it].

“It’s a small one, but we’re now late in the season. It’s not a big one, two weeks is pretty much nothing, but enough to not be available. That’s it.”