Liverpool kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 win at Fulham, moving joint top of the Premier League.

Fulham 1-3 Liverpool

Premier League (33), Craven Cottage

April 21, 2024

Goals

Alexander-Arnold 32′

Castagne 45+2′

Gravenberch 53′ (assist: Elliott)

Jota 72′ (assist: Gakpo)

Jurgen Klopp made five changes from the side that started against Atalanta three days ago, with Mo Salah the most notable one to drop out.

Diogo Jota made his first start since February, with a new-look attack and midfield.

Luis Diaz, playing on the right of the front three, had a glorious chance inside the third minute but couldn’t shift a close-range header on target. The story of Liverpool’s last six weeks.

The Reds dominated possession but struggled to turn their dominance into goals – until Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up and curled a glorious free-kick just after the half hour.

The No.66 perfectly curled over the wall from 20 yards on his first league start since early February.

The home side, though, drew level in first half stoppage time after Liverpool’s sloppiness returned to their play and allowed Fulham back into the game. Timothy Castagne slotted into the corner after somewhat of a scramble inside the area.

Once again, Liverpool’s failure to be ruthless in attack and lack of ability to control the game came back to bite them.

Half time: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Harvey Elliott had the first chance of the second half but a disappointing finish saw his effort easily wide.

It was the Reds’ other midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch who restored the lead with a superb strike from the edge of the box for his first league goal for the club.

This time, Liverpool extended their lead thanks to Diogo Jota netting his first goal since returning from injury.

What a difference a clinical goalscorer makes.

Klopp brought on Salah and Darwin Nunez but the Reds couldn’t extend their lead and needed a good save from Alisson to prevent it being a nervy stoppage time.

It wasn’t exactly a convincing performance, but all that matters is getting back to winning ways and keeping in the hunt.

Victory actually puts Liverpool joint top of the league, albeit behind Arsenal on goal difference and having played a game more than Man City.

Five games to go, with two more away from home this week – against Everton (Wednesday) and West Ham (Saturday).

TIA Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Craig Pawson

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palinha, Lukic; Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Traore, Jimenez, Broja

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 80′), Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch (Mac Allister 74′); Gakpo (Szoboszlai 86′), Diaz (Salah 74′), Jota (Nunez 74′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Jones

Next Match: Everton (away, Wednesday 24 April)