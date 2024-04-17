Liverpool U18s fell to defeat in agonising fashion as they lost 4-3 due to Newcastle U18s’ injury-time winner, meaning they are now winless in their last seven matches.

Newcastle U18s 4-3 Liverpool U18s

U18 Premier League, Whitley Park

April 16, 2024

Goals: Onanuga 16′, Kone-Doherty 62′ (P), O’Connor 74′; Donaldson 46′, 59′, Martin 77′ (OG), Taylor 90+2′

What is it about Newcastle, Liverpool and 4-3 scorelines?

Having played against Man United and Everton in their previous two fixtures, the intensity remained high for this one as Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s team were embroiled in a frantic encounter in the north east.

Liverpool initially took the lead thanks to a superb left-footed strike from Afolami Onanuga from outside the box.

That was the most clinical the Reds would be for the first half, though, as Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Joshua Sonni-Lambie all missed guilt-edged chances.

Half time: Newcastle U18s 0-1 Liverpool U18s

The second half saw considerably more action, with six goals being scored in total and a red card getting thrown into the mix, too.

Josh Donaldson equalised for Newcastle almost immediately after the break and scored again on the hour mark to give the hosts the lead.

They didn’t have their advantage for long, however, with Kone-Doherty burying a penalty won by Sonni-Lambie – the Derry boy now has 15 goals for the season.

READ HERE: Danns stunner, Bajcetic returns – Liverpool U21s thrash Man United at Old Trafford!

With both teams going for a winner, the intensity rose and Newcastle‘s Logan Watts was sent off for a late tackle on Liverpool’s penalty scorer.

The Reds’ got their next goal through a lovely piece of play in which their two under-16 substitutes, Joe Bradshaw and Oliver O’Connor, combined for the latter to place a looping header into the top corner.

That would be the end of Liverpool’s joy for the evening, though.

Tyler Martin conceded an avoidable own goal three minutes later, before Matthew Taylor finished excellently in injury time to complete Newcastle‘s second comeback of the match.

On the whole, it was a much improved performance by the under-18s that was undermined by missed chances ultimately costing them – a problem that faces the first team currently, also.

Bridge-Wilkinson’s side are back in the north east on Saturday as they take on Sunderland U18s at the Academy of Light.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur, Pitt (O’Connor, 46), Airoboma, Furnell-Gill, Lonmeni, K. Kelly, Morrison, Laffey, Sonni-Lambie (Martin, 75), Onanuga (Bradshaw, 60), Kone-Doherty

Subs not used: Morana

Next Match: Sunderland U18s (A) – U18 Premier League – April 20, 11am (BST)